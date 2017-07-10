KONE OYJ: KONE to supply elevators and escalators for Raffles City Chongqing, a mixed-use development in China

KONE Corporation, press release, July 10, 2017

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to supply 196 elevators and escalators to Raffles City Chongqing, an integrated development comprising a shopping mall and eight towers for residential, office, serviced residence and hotel use. The two tallest towers are 350m high.

Designed by the internationally renowned architect and urban planner Moshe Safdie, the 1.12 million square meter development is said to be one of the biggest engineering marvels being built in the world today. Raffles City Chongqing is located on the Chao Tian Men site in Yuzhong District at the confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers.

KONE will be supplying 42 KONE MonoSpace® elevators, 41 KONE MiniSpace elevators and 113 KONE TravelMaster escalators. Special features will include one heavy-load and high-rise elevator traveling at the speed of 6m/s and 20 escalators crossing the expansion joints to accommodate to the building design and the customer's needs.

Raffles City Chongqing is one of the largest developments to receive the LEED-CS (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design - Core&Shell) gold-level pre-certification.

"Raffles City Chongqing is an icon for this booming city and it's an honor for us to be a part of this ambitious, super-scale development", says William B. Johnson, Executive Vice President for KONE Greater China.

Raffles City is developed by Chongqing CapitaLand Guyuxiongguan Property Co., Ltd, and built by China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd and China Construction Eighth Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd.

The development is expected to be completed in 2019.

The order was booked in the first quarter of 2017.

