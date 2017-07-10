

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 86.92 against the yen and a 4-day high of 1.0468 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 86.60 and 1.0443, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 0.7615, 1.4977 and 0.9808 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7603, 1.4989 and 0.9790, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the kiwi, 0.77 against the greenback, 1.47 against the euro and 1.00 against the loonie.



