Hard Rock International Reveals Details of Hard Rock Entertainment World Proposal

ORLANDO, Fla., July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Hard Rock International announces details of its Hard Rock Entertainment World proposal, which is slated to be one of the largest resort destinations in Europe. The project, located in Vila-seca and Salou (Tarragona), Spain, will consist of a unique combination of hotels and convention areas, with world-class entertainment, dining and shopping. This project is defined through a complete Zoning Plan already approved by the Catalan Government, with a maximum capacity of 745.000 sq. meters for all the different uses and an estimated global investment of €2,000 million, including the cost of the land and infrastructures needed, to be developed by phases in the next years.

Phase 1 will be headlined by the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tarragona integrated resort. The Hard Rock integrated resort will also include a collaboration with PortAventura on the development of a family-oriented hotel of up to 500 rooms, and Value Retail on a luxury tourism shopping destination of approximately 10,000 square meters, featuring more than 75 shops.Hard Rock Entertainment World will bring thousands of new jobs and significant foreign direct investments. Phase one minimum investment is expected to exceed €600 million and is estimated to create more than 11,500 direct and indirect construction and ongoing jobs and an economic impact to the region of more than €1.3 billion.

"We're honored to work with the Catalan government on the creation of Hard Rock Entertainment World and look forward to bringing first-class entertainment and hospitality experiences to the region," said Jim Allen, chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International.

The iconic guitar shaped Hard Rock Hotel will be a focal point of the Hard Rock Entertainment World and will offer 600 rooms within approximately 100,000 square meters. Among the largest in Europe, the casino destination will boast 1,200 slot machines and 100 table games. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tarragona will also provide guests with a 6,000 square meter pool and pool deck.

True to the Hard Rock brand, the entertainment destination will offer concert capacity in excess of 15,000 people and a Hard Rock Live performance venue that will host regional and international musical acts and shows, a world famous Hard Rock Cafe, and an accompanying Rock Shop, featuring authentic Hard Rock merchandise.

PortAventura and Value Retail have always supported the possible development of a complementary integrated resort on the land adjacent to PortAventura. The companies' strong belief is that this project will be very good for tourism and the creation of jobs and will bring economic development to this important region of Catalonia.

Hard Rock International looks forward to working with the Catalan government in their process to bring another world class entertainment destination to the region. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit hardrock.com.

