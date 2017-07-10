

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production growth accelerated in May after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry climbed 3.9 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 2.1 percent gain in April. The measure has been rising since October 2015.



Production in the machinery industry grew the most by 24.0 percent annually in May, followed by transport industry with 12.4 percent spike.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.2 percent in May.



