

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's consumer and producer prices logged steady growth in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Inflation remained unchanged at 1.5 percent in June. Prices were forecast to grow 1.6 percent.



Food prices dropped 1.2 percent, slower than the 1.6 percent decline posted a month ago. Meanwhile, non-food prices rose 2.2 percent, slightly slower than the 2.3 percent rise seen in May.



In the first half of the year, inflation was 1.4 percent, data showed. The government targets around 3 percent inflation for the whole year of 2017.



Month-on-month, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent, following a 0.1 percent drop in May. This was the second consecutive fall in prices.



Another report from NBS showed that producer prices climbed 5.5 percent year-on-year in June, the same pace of growth as seen in May and in line with expectations.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent.



With slowing credit growth likely to weigh on economic activity in coming quarters, and volatility in food prices aside, inflation will start falling again before long, Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



This will disappoint those hopping for a sustained period of reflation that could help to erode corporate debt burdens, the economist added.



