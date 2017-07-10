

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade gap widened in May from a year ago, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 153 million in May from EUR 147 million in the corresponding month last year. In April, the shortfall was EUR 186 million.



Both exports and imports surged by 15.0 percent and 14.0 percent, respectively in May from a year ago.



Shipments to EU countries climbed 7.0 percent and those to non-EU countries jumped by 41.0 percent.



