Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - First Compulsory Redemption of Realisation Shares

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

First Compulsory Redemption of Realisation Shares



Further to the announcement of 2 June 2017, the Company has made good progress with the sale of assets in the Realisation Pool and is pleased to announce the first compulsory redemption of Realisation Shares representing approximately 95 per cent. of Realisation Shares in issue (the "Redemption").

The Redemption will be effected pro-rata to holdings of Realisation Shares on the register at the close of business on 30 June 2017. The redemption price will be 180.24 pence per Realisation Share, equivalent to the unaudited Net Asset Value per Realisation Share as at 30 June 2017.

Fractions of Realisation Shares will not be redeemed and the number of Realisation Shares to be redeemed for each Realisation shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Realisation Shares. Accordingly, 7,642,503 Realisation Shares will be compulsorily redeemed at the redemption price. The redemption proceeds due in respect of the Redemption will be paid by cheque sent to Realisation Shareholders on, or shortly after, 14 July 2017 (the "Redemption Date"). At the same time, Realisation Shareholders will be advised of the balance of their Realisation Shares which have not been compulsorily redeemed.

All Realisation Shares that are redeemed will be cancelled with effect from the Redemption Date. Once redeemed, Realisation Shares will be incapable of transfer.

The total number of Realisation Shares in issue following completion of the Redemption will be 402,266 Realisation Shares, none of which will be held in treasury.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement will have the meanings given to them in the Circular dated 20 March 2017.



