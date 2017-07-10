Doriemus PLC - Update on Horse Hill

10 July 2017

Doriemus PLC

("Doriemus" or "the Company")

Update on Horse Hill

Doriemus (NEX: DOR) is pleased to announce that it has been informed by the operator, Horse Hill Developments Limited ("HHDL"), that following communications with the Surrey County Council ("SCC"), we now understand the Horse Hill planning application will be determined at the scheduled SCC Planning Committee meeting of either August or September 2017. The planning application seeks consent to long-term production test HH-1 and to drill two further wells. HHDL's plans remain unchanged, with flow testing expected to commence in Q4 2017.

The Company owns 10% of HHDL, which owns 65% of the Horse Hill Licences which hosts the HH-1 oil discovery well, or a 6% attributable interest in the licences.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

