PR Newswire

Doriemus PLC - Update on Horse Hill

PR Newswire
London, July 9

10 July 2017

Doriemus PLC

("Doriemus" or "the Company")

Update on Horse Hill

Doriemus (NEX: DOR) is pleased to announce that it has been informed by the operator, Horse Hill Developments Limited ("HHDL"), that following communications with the Surrey County Council ("SCC"), we now understand the Horse Hill planning application will be determined at the scheduled SCC Planning Committee meeting of either August or September 2017. The planning application seeks consent to long-term production test HH-1 and to drill two further wells. HHDL's plans remain unchanged, with flow testing expected to commence in Q4 2017.

The Company owns 10% of HHDL, which owns 65% of the Horse Hill Licences which hosts the HH-1 oil discovery well, or a 6% attributable interest in the licences.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For additional information, please contact:

Doriemus plc +44 (0) 20 7440 0640

David Lenigas

Hamish Harris

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Adviser

Guy Miller/Fungai Ndoro


