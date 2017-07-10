Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Board Changes

DANA GROUP INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

("Dana" or the "Company")

Change of Directorate

The Company announces that, with immediate effect, Mr. Khaled (Nicholas) Majdalani has stepped down from the Board and will be replaced by Mr. Ahmad Abdulla Al Jaziri Al Tamimi as the independent non-executive Director of Dana.

About Mr. Ahmad Al Tamimi :

Mr. Ahmad Al Tamimi (41) is presently Executive Manager of Index Holding FZ LLC in the UAE and the founder-proprietor of successful perfumes' brand, Rose Kazan Perfumes. Mr. Ahmad was between 2001 and 2008 director of marketing at Dubai Government-controlled Nakheel Properties, one of the largest real estate companies in the UAE.

My colleagues and I welcome Mr. Ahmad to the Board of the Company and look forward to working with him. I thank Nicholas Majdalani for his support over the past years and wish him well for the future.

Muin El Saleh,

Chairman,

Dubai, 10 July 2017

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry; the directors of the Company accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:

Dana Group International Investments Ltd:

Mustafa Saifuddin, Finance Manager: tel: +971 (0)4 430 9355; e-mail: ir@dana-investments.com; further information on Dana Group International Investments Ltd. is available from the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4092; mobile: +971 (0)50 856 9408/+44 (0)750 643 4107; e-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Hugh Oram: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4096; e-mail: Hugh.Oram@kbrl.co.uk