Transhipment during June 2017 in Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) remained high. 605 thousand tons of petroleum products were reloaded into its storage tanks during June 2017, i.e. less by 14.8 per cent compared to June 2016, when 710 thousand tons were reloaded; the reduce is explained by continuing exceptionally high transhipment results of June 2016.



During the first six months of 2017 the Company in total reloaded 3,262 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or less by 26.3 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 when 4,425 thousand tons were reloaded. The decline in transhipment volume is related with reduce of transit cargos from Belorussia refineries, which are currently recovering and new transhipment volumes from alternative sources was attracted.



In June 2017 in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal of the Company 659 thousand MWh of the natural gas were re-gasified and supplied to the natural gas transmission system, while in June 2016 - 1,323 thousand MWh. During the first six months of 2017 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 4,869 thousand MWh of the natural gas (during the same period of 2016 - 9,207 thousand MWh). The LNG terminal activity level is lower in relation with lower capacities ordered by the terminal users.



The preliminary sales revenues for June 2017 of Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminals comprise EUR 2.9 million and are less by 29.3 percent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 4.1 million). The preliminary sales revenues for January-June 2017 of the Company's oil terminals comprise EUR 17.4 million and are less by 25.5 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 23.4 million).



The preliminary sales revenues of the Company's LNG Terminal for June 2017 comprise EUR 5.4 million (June 2016 - EUR 5.6 million). These revenues comprise from the part of security supplement dedicated for compensation of LNG terminal exploitation expenses, as well as regasification and reloading tariffs. The preliminary revenues of the LNG terminal for the first six months of 2017 comprise EUR 35.0 million and increased by 2.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2016 (EUR 34.1 million).



Total preliminary sales revenues of the Company for the first six months of 2017 comprise EUR 52.4 million, i.e. 8.8 per cent less compared to same period 2016 (EUR 57.5 million).



Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading



June January - June -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 Change, 2017 2016 Change, % % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Petroleum products transshipment, 605 710 -14.8% 3,262 4,425 -26.3% thousand tons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG re-gasification and reloading, 659 1,323 -50.2% 4,869 9,207 -47.1% thousand MWh --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading in 2017 by month



Januar Februar March April May June y y -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Petroleum products transshipment, 625 561 368 435 668 605 thousand tons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG re-gasification and reloading, 784 105 652 1.436 1.233 659 thousand MWh --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Preliminary revenues of the Company, EUR million



June January - June ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 Change, % 2017 2016 Change, % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Klaipeda oil terminal activity 2.7 3.9 -30.8% 16.3 22.0 -25.9% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subacius oil terminal activity 0.2 0.2 0.0% 1.1 1.4 -18.6% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG terminal activity 5.4 5.6 -3.6% 35.0 34.1 2.6% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total: 8.3 9.7 -14.4% 52.4 57.5 -8.8% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------







