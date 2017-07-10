Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-10 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 10.07.2017 Activity results, 6 PRF1T PRFoods TLN - months 14.07.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2017 Government securities LTGCB0302 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 1B Vyriausybe LTGNB0302 1B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2017 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.07.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV01851 ABLV Bank RIG 8C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.07.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV00701 ABLV Bank RIG 8D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.07.2017 Dividend ex-date SFG1T Silvano Fashion Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.07.2017 Dividend record date SFG1T Silvano Fashion Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.07.2017 Interim report, 6 TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.07.2017 Activity results, 6 OEG1T Olympic Entertainment TLN months Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.07.2017 Annual General Meeting GRZ1R Grobina RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2017 Coupon payment date ELGB08001 ELKO Grupa RIG 8A --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
