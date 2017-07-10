NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 10 July 2017 at 9.00 am



Neo Industrial Plc: Notice of Managers' Transactions



Neo Industrial Plc - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Matikainen-Kallström, Marjo Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: Neo Industrial Plc LEI: 743700TSB08BO83SJR33



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700TSB08BO83SJR33_20170710074553_3 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-07-06 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009800296 Nature of the transaction: (X) Executed under portfolio or asset management



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 10,30000 EUR (2): Volume: 20 Unit price: 10,30000 EUR



Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 120 Volume weighted average price: 10.30000 EUR



Hyvinkää, 10 July 2017



Neo Industrial Plc Ralf Sohlström Managing Director



FURTHER INFORMATION Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720



Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.