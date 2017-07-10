

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares may open higher on Monday, with sentiment likely to be helped by Wall Street's strong performance on Friday and gains in Asia this morning, after U.S. jobs report beat estimates and Chinese inflation data came in line with forecasts.



U.S. treasuries gained and the dollar built on gains as solid U.S. jobs data helped to back Fed tightening plans. Crude prices trended higher after sliding on Friday, while gold held steady to hover slightly above its lowest level since March 10.



Consumer prices in China rose an annual 1.5 percent in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was unchanged from the May reading, but was shy of expectations for 1.6 percent.



The bureau also said that producer prices were up 5.5 percent on year - unchanged and in line with expectations.



Meanwhile, leaders of the Group of 20 countries other than the United States reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris climate accord on Saturday, saying that it is irreversible.



'We reaffirm our strong commitment to the Paris Agreement, moving swiftly towards its full implementation in accordance with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities,' the G20 said in its communique released on conclusion of the two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday as tech stocks rebounded and data showed stronger than expected job growth in June. The Dow rose 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied as much as 1 percent.



U.S. non-farm payroll employment jumped by 222,000 jobs in June following an upwardly revised increase of 152,000 jobs in May. Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate inched up to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent in May.



European markets ended Friday's session mixed as oil prices fell, worries about potential interest rate hikes lingered and traders kept an eye on developments at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.1 percent. The German DAX finished marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index shed 0.1 percent.



