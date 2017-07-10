

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's foreign trade figures for May in the pre-European session on Monday at 2.00 am ET. Economists forecast exports to grow 0.3 percent on month in May compared to a 0.9 percent increase in April. Economists forecast exports to grow 0.3 percent on month in May compared to a 0.9 percent increase in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.



As of 1.55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8840 against the pound, 1.0994 against the Swiss franc, 1.1408 against the U.S. dollar and 130.20 against the yen.



