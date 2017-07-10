SciBase - New Study: Nevisense Shows Potential to Help Clinics Detect Melanomas They Might Otherwise Miss

STOCKHOLM, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Current methods for melanoma detection strive to detect melanomas at as early a stage as possible. Malignant melanoma is often difficult to detect and early detection is of crucial importance.

In a study at the Skin Cancer Clinic at Southampton University Hospital conducted by Dr Catriona Henderson and Dr Birgit Pees, Nevisense was evaluated as an adjunct to existing methods used for melanoma detection on 48 patients.

The results of the study reinforce what has been seen in other studies - that sometimes even innocuous-looking lesions can be melanoma, and that adding Nevisense can help clinicians detect these, when otherwise they might be missed.

The study concludes that using Nevisense "could help reduce unnecessary excisions and help detect subtle melanomas earlier. In a pigmenÂted lesion clinic Nevisense can be used as an adjunct to macroscopic, dermoscopic and clinical history, to identify subtle early melanomas which might otherwise be missed. Nevisense can also be used to reassure that an otherwise mildly suspicious lesion does not need excision."

The study was presented as a poster at the 97th Annual Meeting of the British Association of Dermatologists in Liverpool July 4-6 2017.

"We now have yet another study that shows the value of Nevisense, this time in a busy Skin Cancer Clinic in the UK. Missing a melanoma is perhaps the issue that concerns Dermatologists most, so any tools that can help them reduce this risk are very welcome" says Simon Grant, CEO at SciBase.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO

Phone: +46-72-887-43-99

Email:simon.grant@scibase.com

About Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world, accounting for nearly half of all cancers. It has been estimated that nearly half of all Americans who live to the age of 65 will develop skin cancer at least once. Malignant melanoma is the most fatal form of skin cancer causing the majority (75%) of deaths related to skin cancer. Worldwide, doctors diagnose about 230,000 new cases of melanoma yearly.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed a unique point-of-care device for the accurate detection of malignant melanoma. Its product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia, as well as FDA clearance in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies. SciBase is listed on Nasdaq First North ("SCIB"). Avanza is the certified advisor.Further information is available onwww.scibase.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/scibase/r/new-study--nevisense-shows-potential-to-help-clinics-detect-melanomas-they-might-otherwise-miss,c2304886

The following files are available for download: