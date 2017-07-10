sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,16 Euro		-0,049
-0,10 %
WKN: A0DKMP ISIN: DK0010307958 Ticker-Symbol: JYS1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,64
52,10
09:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S
JYSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JYSKE BANK A/S51,16-0,10 %