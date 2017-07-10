Silkeborg, 2017-07-10 08:19 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Share repurchase programme



The share buy-back programme runs from 1 March 2017 to 29 September 2017. In this period Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 500 million, cf. company announcement No. 4/2017 of 1 March 2017. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation".



Since the announcement as of 1 March 2017, the following transactions have been made under the program:



Number of Average Transaction value in shares purchase DKK price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 909,500 358,87 326,396,460 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 July 2017 2,000 382,31 764,620 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 July 2017 2,500 383,24 958,100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 July 2017 2,500 383,98 959,950 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 July 2017 2,500 382,90 957,250 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 July 2017 2,000 383,86 767,720 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 921,000 359,18 330,804,100 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 6,801,955 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 7.16% of the share capital.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,



Jyske Bank



Any questions in regards to this announcement may be addressed to Trine Lysholt Nørgaard, Director, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. +45 89 89 64 29.





Volume Price Venue Time CET 32 383 XCSE 20170707 9:05:20.953000 118 383 XCSE 20170707 9:05:20.953000 150 382 XCSE 20170707 9:09:45.979000 150 381.7 XCSE 20170707 9:38:06.134000 35 384.1 XCSE 20170707 11:18:21.290000 115 384.1 XCSE 20170707 11:18:21.302000 44 383.6 XCSE 20170707 11:47:19.561000 156 383.6 XCSE 20170707 11:47:19.561000 150 384.3 XCSE 20170707 14:29:56.174000 58 384.7 XCSE 20170707 14:53:30.175000 59 384.7 XCSE 20170707 14:53:30.175000 159 384.7 XCSE 20170707 14:53:30.175000 24 384.7 XCSE 20170707 14:53:30.175000 74 384.6 XCSE 20170707 15:28:16.868000 150 384.6 XCSE 20170707 15:28:16.868000 76 384.6 XCSE 20170707 15:28:16.868000 150 384.8 XCSE 20170707 15:45:29.897000 150 383.9 XCSE 20170707 16:12:05.802000 150 384.2 XCSE 20170707 16:32:09.154000 100 383 XCSE 20170706 9:13:43.640000 78 382.6 XCSE 20170706 9:14:08.543000 22 382.6 XCSE 20170706 9:14:08.543000 100 382.8 XCSE 20170706 9:42:06.006000 150 383.6 XCSE 20170706 12:01:08.800000 150 383.1 XCSE 20170706 12:18:03.895000 20 382.7 XCSE 20170706 12:20:22.259000 103 382.7 XCSE 20170706 12:20:22.259000 27 382.7 XCSE 20170706 12:20:22.259000 30 382.6 XCSE 20170706 12:32:28.496000 120 382.6 XCSE 20170706 12:32:28.497000 150 382.9 XCSE 20170706 12:47:41.583000 150 382.6 XCSE 20170706 13:48:52.703000 150 383.3 XCSE 20170706 14:36:48.566000 150 383 XCSE 20170706 15:18:49.268000 44 383.5 XCSE 20170706 15:45:46.201000 206 383.5 XCSE 20170706 15:45:46.201000 500 382.6 XCSE 20170706 15:47:24.325000 150 382.6 XCSE 20170706 16:02:03.077000 100 382.7 XCSE 20170706 16:35:39.576000 88 381.9 XCSE 20170705 9:25:25.702000 12 381.9 XCSE 20170705 9:25:25.702000 10 383 XCSE 20170705 9:42:42.955000 90 383 XCSE 20170705 9:42:42.955000 100 383.2 XCSE 20170705 9:55:19.544000 150 382.6 XCSE 20170705 10:24:06.192000 50 382 XCSE 20170705 10:41:52.271000 50 382 XCSE 20170705 10:41:52.271000 79 382.7 XCSE 20170705 11:13:18.800000 21 382.7 XCSE 20170705 11:13:18.800000 127 383.6 XCSE 20170705 13:16:41.465000 23 383.6 XCSE 20170705 13:16:41.465000 150 385.5 XCSE 20170705 13:57:31.773000 56 384.5 XCSE 20170705 14:36:29.515000 1 384.5 XCSE 20170705 14:36:29.515000 76 384.5 XCSE 20170705 14:36:29.515000 117 384.5 XCSE 20170705 14:36:29.515000 500 385.7 XCSE 20170705 15:13:14.687000 200 385.5 XCSE 20170705 15:15:32.404000 50 384.8 XCSE 20170705 15:34:17.053000 2 383.8 XCSE 20170705 16:00:45.232000 52 383.8 XCSE 20170705 16:00:45.232000 96 383.8 XCSE 20170705 16:00:45.232000 50 383.8 XCSE 20170705 16:00:45.232000 166 382.7 XCSE 20170705 16:04:23.661000 29 382.7 XCSE 20170705 16:04:23.681000 5 382.7 XCSE 20170705 16:04:35.020000 150 382 XCSE 20170705 16:19:33.155000 150 386.5 XCSE 20170704 9:08:04.286000 191 385.5 XCSE 20170704 9:10:37.479000 9 385.5 XCSE 20170704 9:10:37.479000 200 385.5 XCSE 20170704 9:35:42.591000 150 385.5 XCSE 20170704 10:11:13.064000 100 385.4 XCSE 20170704 11:14:54.484000 100 384.7 XCSE 20170704 11:43:32.650000 100 383.7 XCSE 20170704 12:11:39.836000 77 383.5 XCSE 20170704 12:13:05.468000 73 383.5 XCSE 20170704 12:21:01.982000 150 383 XCSE 20170704 12:26:47.460000 109 382.1 XCSE 20170704 13:03:04.219000 41 382.1 XCSE 20170704 13:03:04.219000 100 381.7 XCSE 20170704 13:03:45.676000 100 381.2 XCSE 20170704 13:46:56.997000 100 380.3 XCSE 20170704 14:00:05.764000 28 380.7 XCSE 20170704 14:49:37.863000 22 380.7 XCSE 20170704 14:58:35.118000 200 381 XCSE 20170704 15:21:40.676000 150 381.8 XCSE 20170704 16:11:20.969000 78 381.7 XCSE 20170704 16:37:07.168000 72 381.7 XCSE 20170704 16:37:07.168000 121 381.8 XCSE 20170704 16:39:48.442000 79 381.8 XCSE 20170704 16:39:48.442000 102 379.5 XCSE 20170703 9:15:28.840000 148 379.5 XCSE 20170703 9:15:28.840000 100 380.5 XCSE 20170703 9:37:51.417000 100 380.7 XCSE 20170703 10:02:55.553000 150 381.6 XCSE 20170703 10:30:34.297000 350 381.7 XCSE 20170703 10:40:58.050000 200 382 XCSE 20170703 10:51:14.543000 176 382.3 XCSE 20170703 11:28:44.212000 24 382.3 XCSE 20170703 11:28:44.212000 100 382.5 XCSE 20170703 11:55:16.334000 300 383.5 XCSE 20170703 14:04:20.533000 250 386.5 XCSE 20170703 16:23:46.472000



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637727