

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) announced preliminary production results for the second-quarter ended 30 June 2017 from its Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt. Preliminary total gold production for the second-quarter was 124,641 ounces, a 11% lower than the prior year.



The company maintained its 2017 production guidance of 540,000 ounces.



Record quarterly throughput rate of 3,056kt at the process plant, a 5% increase on the previous quarter.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains on course to meet its full year 2017 production guidance of 540,000 ounces at a cash operating cost of US$580 per ounce and all-in-sustaining cost of US$790 per ounce.



Centamin noted that it will announce the financial results for the six months to 30 June 2017 on Thursday 3 August and will be hosting an analyst and investor conference call at 9am that day.



