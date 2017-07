LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk Telecom Group plc (TALK.L) said that Iain Torrens, Group CFO, intends to step down from the Board later this year. Kate Ferry currently Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs at Dixons Carphone plc (DC) will succeed Iain.



Kate has been with DC for 7 years and prior to DC Kate was a retail analyst at Merrill Lynch and prior to that an Audit Manager at PwC, where she qualified as a Chartered Accountant.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX