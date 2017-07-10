

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carillion plc (CLLN.L), an integrated support services company, Monday said its first-half revenue is expected to be similar to that in 2016 at approximately 2.5 billion pounds.



In its trading update, the company said its firs-half operating profit would be lower than expectations primarily due to phasing of Public Private Partnerships equity disposals, which are now expected to be in the second half.



The company said the actions the Board put in place in March 2017 to reduce net borrowing have been accelerated and further actions are being taken to reduce net borrowing.



The company's planned disposals to exit non-core markets and geographies would raise up to a further 125 million pounds in the next 12 months.



The 2017 dividends were suspended resulting in a cash saving of approximately 80 million pounds.



The company further said its Board is undertaking a comprehensive review of the business and the capital structure, with all options to optimise value for the benefit of shareholders under consideration. The company will update the market on the progress of the review at interim results in September.



Philip Green, Non-Executive Chairman said, 'Despite making progress against the strategic priorities we set out in our 2016 results announcement in March, average net borrowing has increased above the level we expected, which means that we will no longer be able to meet our target of reducing leverage for the full year.



Separately, Carillion announced that Keith Cochrane has been appointed as Interim Group Chief Executive, while a search is undertaken for a permanent appointee. Richard Howson has stepped down as Group Chief Executive and from the Board.



Howson will stay with the Group for a period of up to one year to support the transition.



Cochrane, aged 52, was appointed to the Carillion Board on 2 July 2015 and has served as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director since 1 September 2015. He is the former Chief Executive of The Weir Group plc.



Baroness Sally Morgan, previously an Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as the Senior Non-Executive with immediate effect.



