sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,65 Euro		-0,49
-22,90 %
WKN: 924047 ISIN: GB0007365546 Ticker-Symbol: 6CJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARILLION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARILLION PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,817
2,00
08:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARILLION PLC
CARILLION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARILLION PLC1,65-22,90 %