

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports and imports grew more than expected in May, data from Destatis revealed Monday.



Exports grew 1.4 percent month-on-month in May, faster than the 0.9 percent increase seen in April. Shipments were expected to gain only 0.3 percent.



At the same time, monthly growth in imports held steady at 1.2 percent, faster than the expected increase of 0.3 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus rose to EUR 20.3 billion in May from EUR 19.7 billion a month ago.



On a yearly basis, exports surged 14.1 percent, in contrast to a 2.9 percent fall in April. Imports growth accelerated to 16.2 percent from 5.4 percent.



The current account of the balance of payments showed a surplus of EUR 17.3 billion versus EUR 17.9 billion in the same period of previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX