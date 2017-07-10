

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased for the third straight month in May, and at an accelerated pace, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 4.2 percent year-over-year in May, much faster than the 1.3 climb in the previous month.



Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 4.5 percent annually in May and output in the chemical industry expanded markedly by 12.7 percent. In contrast, mining and quarrying production contracted 10.8 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent in May, after remaining flat in the preceding month.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that manufacturing new orders jumped 66.7 percent yearly in May, reversing a 1.1 percent drop in April.



