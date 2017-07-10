SES Video to transmit Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) radio and TV channels across Europe from Astra 5 degrees East

SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that, together with its long-term partner Telekom Serbia, it will carry six TV channels and one radio station for Serbian public broadcaster RTS across Europe.

The six RTS channels, RTS Satelit, RTS Život, RTS Drama, RTS Kolo, RTS Trezor, RTS Muzika and one radio station, Radio Beograd, will be transmitted to cable network headends in Europe and will be available to several million Serbian expats across the region via a dedicated smart card which can be integrated into the viewers' set-top box.

Telekom Serbia, a Serbian telecommunications company headquartered in Belgrade, will provide all ground services including satellite uplink, encoding and scrambling, and will rely on SES's capacity on one of its ASTRA satellite positioned at 5 degrees East.

"We have been working together with our partner Telekom Serbia for many years on various projects and this new agreement strengthens not only our presence in the market but also our long-standing cooperation," said Martin Ornass-Kubacki, Vice President, Chief Regional Officer Central Eastern Europe, SES Video, SES's newly-created business unit. "We are also very pleased that RTS has chosen our ASTRA satellite for the distribution of its channels to the Serbian audience across Europe."

"It is our pleasure to have RTS on board. SES quality and professionalism, as well as our long-lasting partnership, were essential for closing such a deal and we look forward to serving RTS needs, together with SES, in the best possible way," said Milutin Nikolic, Wholesale Director, Telekom Serbia.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units; SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information available at: www.ses.com

About Telekom Serbia

Telekom Srbija a.d. Beograd, together with its daughter companies, is a modern, entirely locally-owned telecommunications company, which for 20 years now, has had a leading role in fixed and mobile telephony, the Internet and multimedia spheres, both in this country and the region at large. By fostering the innovative spirit, Telekom Srbija a.d. Beograd is continuously developing new technological solutions for the benefit of its customers and the environment and is maintaining a high quality of unhindered communications offering a wide range of channels and message transmission devices. Acting in a socially responsible manner, it helps the community to overcome the weaknesses of the present time with joint forces.

