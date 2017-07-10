Only 2% of consumers believe speed is more important than security when completing an online transaction

MYPINPAD, an enabler of multi-factor authentication for touchscreen devices, such as smartphones and tablets, has launched the initial findings from its exclusive survey: Consumer Trust and Mobile Payments Growth

The unique research explores how and why online commerce has been damaged by fraud, the effects this has had on consumer's subsequent decisions about transacting online, and the level of trust consumers have in online commerce. The results indicate that favouring speed and convenience over visible security measures, could be a costly mistake for businesses.

David Poole, Business Development Director at MYPINPAD, said: "The latest UK government figures show 90% of large businesses and 74% of SMEs have suffered a security breach[1]. There needs to be a consistent and convenient way for consumers to authenticate themselves for online transactions."

"This research highlights the need for banks, retail, payment and card schemes to strike a better balance between user experience and security. For many consumers loyalty and a great experience entails tangible security. Multi-factor authentication and transparency are key to winning consumer trust."

Key findings:

Consumers do not believe transaction speed is more important than security. They want to see multi-factor authentication implemented.

When asked what could be done to improve the trust consumers have in them:

40% of respondents would like to use cardholder PIN as a means of authenticating an online transaction

50% would like to use a combination of both PIN and biometrics

Only 2% of consumers believe transaction speed is more important than security

Why is this?

Consumers have huge concerns about fraud:

Over two-thirds of respondents, 67%, are concerned about their online banking and shopping security, with one in four respondents being 'very concerned'

are concerned about their online banking and shopping security, with one in four respondents being 'very concerned' Just under one in three of our survey respondents said they have been a victim of online fraud

Trust is being harmed and this is impacting on consumers' behaviour:

61% stated information about data breaches and online fraud has impacted their trust of online shopping and banking

As a result, 11% shop less and almost one in 10 said they do not use mobile devices to carry out transactions

This survey is the second in a series looking to understand the dynamics around consumer trust. It explores what retailers, banks and payments processors could do to retain customer trust, specifically in terms of security, authentication, and the opportunities for those who capitalise it.

The full report with further findings can be downloaded here

About MYPINPAD

MYPINPAD's technology creates a trusted and hardened environment to protect sensitive consumer operations on devices such as tablets and smartphones. It enables bank grade, multi-factor authentication through the use of card PIN and FIDO Biometric credentials for financial transactions, secure sign-in and consumer on-boarding.

