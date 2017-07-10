New Online Portal Helps UK Businesses Apply for £500 Million Innovation Funding

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands and READING, England, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new digital service is helping UK businesses to apply for innovation funding more easily and quickly. Over the past two years, Worth Internet Systems and Innovate UK, the UK's innovation agency, have worked together to develop the Innovation Funding Service (IFS), a streamlined online grant application service that provides over £500m funding to UK organisations per year.

The service helps businesses and research organisations collaborate to apply for grant funding to research and develop the UK's future technologies. IFS provides a single view of all current Innovate UK competitions, allowing businesses to apply and progress their applications online.

Over the past decade, the UK government has changed the way it delivers services to its citizens online. Innovate UK demanded a customer-focused, easy to use, end-to-end online system for grant funding applications that would also help them to simplify and transform their processes internally.

Therefore, full-service digital agency Worth Internet Systems, based near Reading in the UK and The Hague in The Netherlands, worked with Innovate UK to design and build a solution with a clear focus on user needs, open source engineering, rapid product iteration and continuous delivery. The new service helps UK businesses apply for funding and get their innovations to market more quickly.

Anne Dixon, Chief Operating Officer of Innovate UK says: "By streamlining the application and awards process for innovators, we are able to accelerate the time to market for new products and drive greater wealth and job creation. This is vital in a competitive global economy. I am remarkably proud of what we have all collectively achieved. This will help us to make great strides in the innovation of emerging technologies, infrastructure services, health and life sciences, materials and manufacturing."

Mark McNally, Director Worth Internet Systems states: "We have worked with government clients for many years. In our view, the UK government is well ahead when it comes to digital transformation. I would say it can teach the private sector a huge amount too."