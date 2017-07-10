Helsinki, Finland, 2017-07-10 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SHARE SUBSCRIPTIONS WITH SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY'S OPTIONS



A total of 198.200 new shares of SSH Communications Security Corporation were subscribed for with the I/2012 and I/2013 options.



On the basis of authorizations of the General Meeting of the Shareholders, Board of Directors adopted option program I/2012 on July 27, 2012 and option program I/2013 on June 4, 2013.



The increase in the share capital, in total EUR 5,946.00 was registered in the Finnish Trade Register today. As a result of the subscriptions, the share capital of the company has risen to EUR 1,147,913.40 and the total number of shares is 38,263,783.



The subscribed shares have today been entered in the Finnish Trade Register. The new shares will be available for public trading on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. together with the old shares.



Helsinki, 10 July 2017



SSH Communications Security Corporation



Helena Kukkonen CFO



For further information: Helena Kukkonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 3440



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Major media www.ssh.com



About SSH Communications Security SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company's long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) - one of the world's most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.