

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy increased more-than-expected in June to the highest level in six months, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey rose to 50.0 in June from 48.6 in May. Economists had expected the index to climb to 49.0.



Moreover, the latest score was the highest since December 2015, when it was 51.4.



Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index also improved to 50.5 in June from 49.6 in the prior month. It was forecast to rise to 50.3.



