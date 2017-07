STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate remained unchanged in June, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed Monday.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 4 percent, the same rate as in May.



The number of unemployed fell to 193,719 in June from 196,350 in May. In June 2016, unemployed totaled 188,007.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.8 percent in June from 3.7 percent in the previous month.



