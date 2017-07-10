Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication Polyphor AG: Polyphor contributes to the progress in understanding Neutrophil Elastase Science 2017-07-10 / 09:00 _Allschwil, Switzerland, July 10, 2017, 09:00 CET_ _Polyphor contributes to the progress in understanding Neutrophil Elastase Science_ Polyphor Ltd. in collaboration with academic groups presented on July 7th three posters related to Neutrophil Elastase (NE) at the 2nd World Bronchiectasis Conference, held in Milan. Two of these address the basic science of NE and describe the variability of NE levels in the sputum of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis patients (NCFB) and the potential benefit of NE inhibition in preventing Neutrophil Extracellular Trap formation; one its application to clinical trials and shows the comparative measurements of NE in CF patients' sputum and its inhibition provided by POL6014, a novel, potent NE inhibitor - demonstrating how sputum NE measurement can be used as a reliable readout in patients. The studies were sponsored by the Dundee University, United Kingdom and by the INSERM-U 1100 in Tours, France and supported by Polyphor. Daniel Obrecht, CSO of Polyphor, said: "Despite existing therapies there is still high unmet medical need for the treatment of chronic neutrophilic inflammation associated with high levels of free NE which ultimately leads to lung destruction and loss of pulmonary function. Polyphor values the collaboration with academic partners to increase the understanding of NE and its quantification methods in disease-relevant lung matrix". POL6014 is a potent inhaled NE inhibitor currently in clinical development in a Multiple Ascending Dose study in CF. Recently, promising data of a Single Ascending Dose study were presented at ECFS in Sevilla, showing a high concentration of POL6014 accompanied by strong inhibition of NE in sputum. Polyphor is investing to better understand the science of NE inhibition as NE is considered one of the major determinants of chronic inflammation and tissue damage in neutrophilic lung diseases like CF or NCFB. NE released from activated neutrophils induces degradation of elastin and collagen, IL-8 production and mucin secretion, which eventually leads to lung destruction, resulting in the development of serious chronic lung diseases. A central role in the pathophysiology of CF and other neutrophilic lung diseases has been attributed to NE as high NE levels have been detected in sputa and these levels correlate with disease severity (as measured by FEV1%pred reduction)1. Inhibition of pulmonary NE may greatly contribute to reduce the local inflammatory process and favor maintenance of tissue integrity, lung function and quality of life of patients suffering from bronchiectasis. _Contact:_ Catherine Hof Corporate Communications Polyphor Ltd Tel: +41 61 567 16 00 Email: PR@polyphor.com _About Polyphor:_ Polyphor is a clinical stage, privately held Swiss specialty Pharma Company, focused on the development of macrocycle drugs that address antibiotic resistance and severe respiratory diseases. The company's lead drug candidates include: - Murepavadin 2,3 (POL7080, entering Phase III / Pivotal registration program), a precision Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotic (OMPTA) against _Pseudomonas Aeruginosa_. - POL6014 4-6 (in Phase Ib), an inhaled inhibitor of neutrophil elastase for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and other neutrophilic lung diseases. - Balixafortide 7 (POL6326, in Phase Ib), an antagonist of the chemokine receptor CXCR4 for combination treatment in oncology. Polyphor has applied its Protein Epitope Mimetic (PEM) proprietary technology to discover and optimize fully synthetic cyclopeptide serine protease inhibitors, CXCR4 antagonists and OMPTAs, which resulted, among others, in POL6014, Balixafortide and Murepavidin, respectively. 