Search engine giant signs PV supply contract with Eneco, a Dutch energy provider that owns the 30 MW solar park from where the power will be purchased.

U.S. tech giant Google has announced that it will purchase the solar power generated from the largest PV plant in the Netherlands to power its new Dutch data center.

Google has signed a ten-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Dutch energy provider Eneco to become the sole off-taker of the electricity generated at the Sunport Delfzijl solar park - a 30 MW installation that covers 30 hectares, boasts 123,000 solar panels and can ...

