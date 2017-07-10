Hong Kong-listed PV investor Panda Green Energy's solar projects in China generated approximately 1,001.9 GWh of electricity in the six months to the end of June, up sharply from 611.2 GWh in the second half of 2016.Aggregate generation by volume hit 558.6 GWh in the second quarter of this year, according to preliminary operating statistics released in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The company's solar projects generated just 342.4 GWh in the April-June period of 2016.The group's subsidiaries own and operate 30 solar projects in China, in addition to four other PV plants ...

