

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased further in June to the lowest level in almost two years, figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 2.1 percent climb in May. Inflation eased for the eighth consecutive month.



Moreover, the latest inflation was the weakest since July 2015, when prices had grown 1.8 percent.



Transport costs grew 2.2 percent annually in June and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent from May, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation moderated markedly to 3.2 percent in June from 8.9 percent in the preceding month. Monthly, producer prices decreased 2.6 percent after a 0.8 percent fall in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX