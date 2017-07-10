

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro advanced against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The euro hit 130.40 versus the yen, level unseen since February 2016.



The euro that closed Friday's trading at 1.4679 against the loonie and 1.4990 versus the aussie rose to 1.4713 and 1.4990, respectively.



The euro recovered to 0.8849 versus the pound, off its early low of 0.8833.



The euro gained to 1.0996 versus the franc and 1.1410 versus the greenback, from its early lows of 1.0976 and 1.1390, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 133.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the pound, 1.12 against the franc, 1.16 against the greenback, 1.49 against the loonie and 1.52 against the aussie.



