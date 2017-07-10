Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, will be the exclusive provider of online bidding when Coys of Kensington (Coys), specialists for fine historic automobiles, brings its Blenheim Palace auction to classic car enthusiasts across the globe. The July 15 sale is sure to be a delight for collectors located anywhere in the world with an internet connection when the stunning collection of vehicles crosses the auction block.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005291/en/

This Audio Cabriolet once owned by Princess Diana is one of several important vehicles up for bid in the July 15 Coys of Kensington Blenheim Palace Auction. Bid online on Proxibid for this and all items in the auction. (Photo: Proxibid)

One of the most coveted vehicles available in this auction is the 1994 Audi Cabriolet once belonging to the late Diana, Princess of Wales. This car was presented to the princess for her personal use by Dovercourt Audi of St Johns Wood, and comes with a complete history file containing photos of Diana using the car. Other important vehicles up for bid in this auction include:

1962 Bentley S2 Continental: This vehicle has been converted to left-hand drive. Painted in Steel Grey with rimmed grey leather interior, this Bentley is offered with a UK V5 registration document and is one of the finest post-war Bentley coupes.

1968 Jaguar E Type Series Roadster 4.2: This original right-hand drive car has been re-painted red with black interior. Restoration work includes Coopercraft front brakes, uprated suspension and a 123 electronic distributor.

1972 Porsche 911 2.4S: This vehicle is offered in black-on-black with Recaro sports seats. It has benefitted from a concours standard restoration in 1988 with £30,000 spent in work.

1966 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2: This left-hand drive vehicle has undergone important restoration and upgrades including improved and rebuilt steering column, new exhaust pipes and silencers, clutch master cylinder newly fashioned column switch and indicator stalk, interior upholstery, new door panels, and cleaning of leather seats and trim/

"This auction includes a beautiful selection of historic automobiles seldom available for purchase," said Chris Routledge, CEO of Coys. "We have partnered with Proxibid to ensure the safest and most trusted way for global collectors who cannot attend the live auction to purchase these rare vehicles."

Proxibid offers the most robust online bidding platform, backed by the industry's sophisticated risk management and fraud protection system, designed to ensure buyers are safe when transacting online. That, combined with Proxibid's 99.9%+ uptime and commitment to customer service makes it the best place to purchase classic cars online.

For more information about this auction, to view the online catalogue, or to place a bid, please visit www.proxibid.com/coys.

Proxibid Social

Visit us online at www.proxibid.com

Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/proxibid

Follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/proxibid

Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/proxibid

About Proxibid

Proxibid provides auction companies and asset owners with access to the most trusted way to buy and sell highly valued items online. More than $4 billion in inventory passes through the Proxibid platform annually via live and timed auctions, and Buy Now and Make Offer transactions, across 15 categories including: heavy equipment, industrial machinery, real estate, fine art, antiques and collectibles, and more.

Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in South Sioux City, NE and London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit www.proxibid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005291/en/

Contacts:

Proxibid

Dana Kaufman, 402-505-7776

Dana.Kaufman@proxibid.com