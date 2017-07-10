Exegy Sets Record Pace for New Feed Handlers

ST. LOUIS, July 10,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Exegy Inc., a leading provider of managed services and technology for low-latency financial market data, introduced twenty-four new feed handlers for direct market data feeds in the first six months of 2017. The record-setting pace was driven by customer requests to expand coverage for Asia-Pacific, fixed income, and alternative liquidity providers, as well as the introduction of new feed products from exchanges in the US and Europe. In the same six months, Exegy also deployed thirty updates to existing feed handlers and participated in forty-three industry-wide testing sessions in support of Exchange-Driven Changes (EDCs). "We have proven our ability to expand our feed handler portfolio while maintaining an exceptional level of service to our customers and their mission-critical infrastructure. The record-setting productivity in the past six months is quantitative evidence that we have developed the finest market data engineering and managed services teams in the industry," says chief operating officer Rod Arbaugh.

Exegy developed feed handlers for the Hong Kong Cash and Derivatives markets in support of new deployments of Exegy Market Data System appliances in Asia-Pacific for a bulge bracket bank. New appliance deployments and preparations for MiFID II drove a significant expansion and refresh of Exegy's feed handler portfolio for European markets. Exegy added support for Aquis Exchange and LSE TRADEcho, while supporting major market data feed changes for LSE Group Ticker Plant, Euronext OPTIQ cash and derivatives markets, and Xetra EMDI. "We made significant investments in our products and services infrastructure when partnering with our exchange and ATS clients to prepare for Reg SCI in the US. We are now building upon that foundation as we ensure our customers' European market data infrastructure is prepared for each of the industry-wide test and Exchange-Driven Change events leading up to the effective date of MiFID II," says Arbaugh.

The brisk activity in Europe coincided with EDC events in the US corresponding to the migration of feeds to the latest exchange data platforms. The ISE options markets were migrated to the Nasdaq INET platform, and the NYSE Imbalance and NYSE MKT Imbalance feeds were migrated to the NYSE XDP platform. Exegy also introduced new feed handlers for the IEX DEEP and Nasdaq Market Velocity and Forces feeds.

Other highlights of Exegy's record-setting start to 2017 include the addition of the Reuters Matching Binary multicast feed for electronic FX trading, as well as the JP Morgan US Treasures and Nasdaq eSpeed ITCH feeds for electronic fixed income trading. "We continue to view the migration of foreign exchange and fixed income instruments to electronic markets as a significant opportunity for best-of-breed vendors like Exegy to win new business," says chief executive officer James O'Donnell. "We have a wealth of experience and expertise from serving the leading firms in the equities and derivatives markets that allow us to deliver faster time-to-market, better performance, and lower operational risk to currency and fixed income businesses navigating their transition to electronic markets," adds O'Donnell.

