Alpha-Bio Tec's International Congress for European and Latin American Customers Will Address Key Challenges Facing Dental Implantologists Today

Alpha-Bio Tec, a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative implants, prosthetics and related products, will host a 2017 International Congress for the company's European and Latin American customer network. The intensive two-day event will be tailored for global dental professionals and will take place in Madrid, Spain on November 10-11, 2017.

Hosting 14 internationally-acclaimed keynote speakers from 12 countries, attendees of the Congress will have the opportunity to hear from experts in the fields of dentistry, implantology, and related specialties. And with delegates from more than 30 different countries, the Congress offers dental professionals a setting in which to share knowledge and experience, gain insights, and communicate face-to-face with peers on some of the key challenges in dentistry and implantology today.

The Congress will be focusing on one of the most important topics facing dental implantology today - the management of aesthetic challenges in implant treatment strategies. Recognizing the importance of aesthetics in addition to product quality and compatibility, Alpha-Bio Tec will be showcasing the new, innovative NeO implant system, which is not only active yet gentle to the bone, but also contributes to top-level aesthetic results. The company will also be showing its line of products that support digital solutions, including the market-winning CAD/CAM and guided surgery tool kit.

"This is going to be a major academic event," states Boaz Maayan, Alpha-Bio Tec VP Global Sales. "By bringing the world's leading authorities in dental implantology together with our customers and partner network from around the globe, showcasing our products and solutions first hand, we offer an amazing opportunity to learn and acquire industry best practices. Participants will better understand the benefits of Alpha Bio Tec's offering and share experiences on the crucial challenges implantologists face around the world."

Internationally-acclaimed experts, authors, and keynote speakers scheduled to attend the Congress

