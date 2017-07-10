The Startup Program With a World Reaching Social Conscience: Admissions Now Open for the Startup Leadership Program "SLP" 2017/18

LONDON and MANCHESTER, England, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Technology is reshaping the work-place, empowering some, reducing others. McKinsey reckons that half the activities we undertake routinely as part of our jobs could be automated - today. As liberated agents we will need to be more entrepreneurial, needing practical support, encouragement and knowledge to help us navigate our new freedom.

But have we reached a peak in entrepreneurial activity? Everyone has a startup idea and at last count, over 600 UK organisations are focussed on helping entrepreneurs. Some offer space, some classes, some money, most focus on the startup, few on the entrepreneur, fewer on their broader effects in the community.

SLP was launched in London in 2011 by Joysy John and is led by fellow trustee and Program Lead Steven Hess.

John an ex-banker and entrepreneur says, "SLP is open to all but is selective, looking for leadership, calibre, openness and ability to contribute to the community. SLP brings these entrepreneurs, their talents and a social conscience together."

Hess, an ex-advertising executive and two times founder comments, "We believe that the very best entrepreneurs are among the world's great problem solvers, creators and forces for positive change. In return for helping fellows, we ask that they commit to use their talent, wealth or resources to support those less fortunate and unable to help themselves. SLP fellows can be a positive change."

Hess continues, "We want to put the best class together so fellows benefit from diverse experiences."

Last year SLP supported Age Concern with a 'Give Back Day.' The team are developing partnerships for this year.

So far the program has had success with many breakthrough award-winning startups like Mangahigh, MyBnk, Network Locum, SoPost, Startup Britain, TableCrowd, MyChoicePad and HomeTouch

Admissions are now open in London and Manchester.

Apply http://www.startupleadership.com

