

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK) Monday announced that Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, has submitted an application to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority or BaFin for an exemption from the one-year exclusion period to submit a renewed voluntary public takeover offer.



STADA said it has expressed its consent to the exemption from the exclusion period. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board hold the view that consenting to the exemption from the exclusion period is in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.



After having reviewed the parameters of an envisaged renewed voluntary public takeover offer as communicated by Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board agree that the renewed offer has been improved compared to the first one with regard to material aspects. This concerns in particular the offer price which will be increased by 0.25 Euro to 66.25 Euro, enhancing the offer's transaction security, among other things, by lowering the minimum acceptance threshold to 63 percent from initially 75 percent and setting a shorter acceptance period of four weeks.



The company noted that if the BaFin grants the exemption from the exclusion period upon the application by Nidda, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven will then be in a position to make a renewed voluntary public takeover offer to STADA shareholders, without having to adhere to the relevant exclusion period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX