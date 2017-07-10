Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, July 10, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Law Office Eversheds Sutherland Bitans is granted a status of a pan-Baltic Certified Adviser on First North market as of July 10, 2017 by Nasdaq Riga. By receiving the pan-Baltic Certified Advisers status Law Office Eversheds Sutherland Bitans can provide services to Nasdaq Baltic First North issuers across all three Baltic countries.



Nasdaq Baltic First North is a market for small and medium companies to access growth capital. The regulatory requirements on First North are less extensive compared to the regulated market, therefore it is easier for young companies to become publicly traded. The Certified Adviser's role is to guide growth companies through the application process and ensure that the companies fulfill all the requirements of First North rules on a continuing basis.



"In the recent years our team across Eversheds Sutherland Baltic law offices has been an active capital market consultant. We have been side by side with various companies seeking the access to the capital market via bond issues and share listings on Nasdaq Baltic Main market," said Agris Bitans, Eversheds Sutherland Bitans Managing partner. "Working closely with Nasdaq Riga we have identified unrealized potential of the First North for young and ambitious Baltic companies. Current business environment, where raising capital is a part of the business strategy, is a precondition of the alternative market development in the Baltics and an opportunity for growth companies. "



"We believe that by obtaining a Certified Adviser status, Eversheds Sutherland Bitans will help even more small and medium enterprises looking for growth and attainment of their strategic plans," admitted Agris Bitans.



"We are pleased to expand the cooperation with Eversheds Sutherland Baltic Law Offices with Eversheds Sutherland Bitans joining the family of Nasdaq Baltic Certified Advisers," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchange Services. "Eversheds Sutherland Bitans have been very active in developing capital market in Latvia. I believe their experience and competence will be valuable to those ambitious companies who are looking to raise growth capital in First North."



About Eversheds Sutherland



Eversheds Sutherland Law Office is one of the largest global combinations of firms in the world with established presence in the Baltics. Eversheds Sutherland Bitans provides services on the entire range of legal and businesses issues, with core practices in banking, project finance, mergers and acquisitions, commercial matters, real estate, intellectual property, procurement and dispute resolution.



Eversheds Sutherland Bitans is a part of Eversheds Sutherland International, a global top-tier law firm with more than 62 offices across 30 countries employing over 4,000 legal professionals, who are best known for their commercial awareness and industry knowledge and for providing innovative and tailored solutions for every client they advise. Eversheds Sutherland in Baltics is presented as Eversheds Sutherland Bitans in Latvia, Eversheds Sutherland Ots & Co in Estonia and Eversheds Saladžius in Lithuania. Read more: http://www.eversheds-sutherland.com/global/en/index.page.



About First North First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges at Nasdaq. It does not have the legal status as a regulated market in the EU. The regulatory demands are less extensive than on the regulated market and hence there is a higher risk connected to investments on First North. This can also mean higher earnings potential on investments. First North provides a large investor base since it operates on the same trading and settlement systems as the Baltic regulated market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com/



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Baltic central securities depositories. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com.



