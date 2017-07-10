The global lending institution praises India's solar program in new report, noting how clean energy sources are beginning to displace coal at a sweeping rate.

The World Bank has said that India's ambitious solar program is placing it at the forefront of the global fight against climate change.

In a news report issued during the G20 summit in Hamburg, the World Bank said that India's sweeping commitment to solar power is gradually displacing coal as an energy source in the country, adding that innovative solutions to energy efficiency, financing and deployment of solar were also helping to bring greater energy security to India's 1.2 billion population.

By making a conscious choice to fuel ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...