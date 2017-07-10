Stuttgart/Bremen (ots) -



Borgward will systematically continue to globalize its activities by entering the markets of Middle Eastern countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Iran. In accordance with this roadmap, the company will expand westwards from China before entering the European market. The associated agreements were signed in Bremen City Hall. The city of Bremen has played a major role in the automaker's history, because the company founder, Carl F.W. Borgward, manufactured more than one million vehicles here until 1961. During the festive ceremony, Ulrich Walker, CEO of Borgward Group AG, stated, "As announced, we will boost growth further and open up new markets. Among them are the Middle Eastern countries, which, according to our studies, will develop favorably in the years to come. In this region, we expect especially strong momentum to come from Iran."



The great affinity of Arab customers for SUV and all-wheel-drive vehicles was one of the main reasons why Borgward has decided to launch sales in the countries of the region. "Our current product range, consisting of the all-wheel-drive Borgward BX5 and Borgward BX7 models, and the consistent expansion of our lineup of SUV models promise a successful market launch and sustainably positive business development in this region," says Tom Anliker, Vice President Marketing & Sales at Borgward Group AG.



The Borgward BX5 and the BX7 were designed by an international development team to be world vehicles, which makes them ideal for all climate and use conditions worldwide. The engineers adapted all of the climate-control systems for the engines and the vehicle interiors so that they would be suited for the countries of the region, which generally feature hot desert climates and, in some cases, unpaved roads in rural areas. The underbody protection and chassis were modified to optimize their bad-road capabilities.



