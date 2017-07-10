

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in May from a year ago, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.1 billion in May from EUR 0.98 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, the shortfall was EUR 1.05 billion.



Both exports and imports grew by 19.3 percent and 18.0 percent, respectively in May from last year.



During the first five months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 4.47 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 3.79 billion in the same period of 2016.



