

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced Monday the start of Amazon Prime Day 2017, noting that Prime members can start shopping hundreds of thousands of deals today at 9 p.m. ET for 30 straight hours of member-only savings.



Amazon's third annual Prime Day will deliver all around the world through Amazon's diverse transportation network.



With new deals starting as often as every five minutes, members can shop for deals organized by more than 20 of the most-shopped-for themes. In addition to shopping deals, Prime members can visit www.amazon.com/primeday to stream live deal reveals at the top of every hour during peak shopping times. They can also buy the featured products right there, as they're watching.



Prime members can also download the Amazon App and start watching upcoming deals up to 24 hours before they are live. Anyone can shop and save on Prime Day by joining Prime or starting a free trial at www.amazon.com/primeday.



The company added that Prime Air cargo planes are fueled and ready to support Prime Day in the U.S. for the first time.



Prime members with an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, compatible Fire TV or Fire tablet can start their Prime Day shopping even earlier. Beginning at 7pm ET today, July 10, voice shoppers will have exclusive early access to select Prime Day deals.



