Company announcement No 34/2017- 10 July 2017



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 572,989 301.37 172,683,980.60 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 July 2017 7,920 310.32 2,457,749.45 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 July 2017 2,881 309.21 890,831.71 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 July 2017 7,809 309.43 2,416,368.54 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 July 2017 7,519 309.20 2,324,898.11 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 July 2017 2,327 309.62 720,482.48 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 601,445 301.76 181,494,310.89 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 742,132 shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



