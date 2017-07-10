Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 37/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 10 July 2017









Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 27



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 27:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 17,135,000 4,173,136,130 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 July 2017 145,000 254.23 36,863,350 -------------------- 4 July 2017 144,000 257.09 37,020,960 -------------------- 5 July 2017 145,000 257.61 37,353,450 -------------------- 6 July 2017 143,000 256.31 36,652,330 -------------------- 7 July 2017 142,000 255.51 36,282,420 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 27 719,000 184,172,510 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 17,854,000 4,357,308,640 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 20,153,708 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 2.15% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







