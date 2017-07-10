Last week Panevezio statybos trestas AB has signed the contracts with Panevezio gatves UAB for installation of surface wastewater collection network and with Cooperative Society Zvoruna for construction of grain handling and storage facilities, installation of utility network and installation of equipment. The total value of both contracts exceeds 9 mln. Euros, VAT incl.



More information: Managing Director Dalius Gesevicius Tel.: (+370-45) 505 503