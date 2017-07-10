Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC MegaFon / Directorate change PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon Reports Management Changes 10-Jul-2017 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *MegaFon Reports Management Changes * *Moscow, Russian Federation (10 July 2017)* - *Public Joint Stock Company MegaFon (LSE: MFON), a leading Russian provider of integrated digital services (MegaFon or the "Company"), announces that Pavel Korchagin appointed Chief Technology Officer at MegaFon. Pavel earlier served as Director of the Northwest Branch of the company. * In his new role, Pavel will focus on improving the quality of the MegaFon network and also on ensuring the company's digital and infrastructure market leadership. The infrastructure division is part of the operations block overseen by Anna Serebryanikova. *About Pavel Korchagin* In 1986 - 1992, Pavel worked as an engineer and research scientist at the Scientific and Research Institute for Special-Purpose Machine-Building in Moscow. From 1993 to 2002, he was a senior engineer and, later, Head of the Department for Informatics and Automation of Bank Operations at Sberbank in Volgograd. From 2002 to 2003, he held the position of Technical Director and CEO of Volgograd Mobile. He has been at MegaFon for more than 14 years: he became Technical Director in 2003 and was appointed First Deputy CEO in 2007 of Mobicom-Centre (MegaFon-Centre). In 2009, he became Deputy CEO and in 2011 - 2014 was appointed head of the company's Central Branch. In 2014 - 2016, Pavel headed the Volga Branch. In 2016 - 2017, he was in charge of the Northwest Branch of MegaFon. Pavel graduated from Bauman Moscow State Technical University with a degree in Automated Systems. - end - For More Information: PJSC MegaFon Investors: Dmitry Kononov Tel: + 7 926 200 6490 dkononov@megafon.ru Director for Investor Relations and M&A Media: Peter Lidov Tel: + 7 926 200 6699 plidov@megafon.ru Director for Public Relations *Notes to Editors* _MegaFon PJSC _is a leading Russian integrated telecommunication service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MFON. 