Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (REG S) - Notice on exercise of put option by bondholders

Company code: 2888

No: 1

Subject: SKFH announcement on exercise of put options by bondholders of third issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds from 3 years after issuance

To which item it meets--article 4 paragraph xx: 49

Date of events: 2017/07/10

Contents:

1. Date of occurrence of the event: 2017/07/10

2. Company name: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3. Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): Head office

4. Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A

5. Name of the reporting media: N/A

6. Content of the report: N/A

7. Cause of occurrence: Bondholders may exercise the put option in accordance with Article 20 of the company's Procedures for the Issuance and Conversion of the Third Issue of Domestic Unsecured Convertible Bonds.

8. Countermeasures:

(1) According to Article 20 of the company's Procedures for the Issuance and Conversion of the Third Domestic Unsecured Convertible Bonds (hereinafter referred to as "the convertible bonds"), holders of the convertible bonds may exercise the put option three years after the issuance of the convertible bonds. (issuance date: August 27, 2014).

(2) Bondholders may exercise the put option during the period of July 28, 2017 to August 27, 2017. Options may not be exercised after this time. The option exercise will be effective from the time of receipt of the put exercise application form and may not be revoked. (Since August 27, 2017 is Sunday, the last date for exercising the put option will be brought forward to August 25, 2017)

(3) Bond put price: Face value.

(4) Bond put procedures:

The convertible bonds are issued without the actual physical securities print. Bondholders should submit the following documents to their original broker between the business day before the start date of July 28,

2017 (July 27, 2017) for exercising the put option and the business day before the cut-off date of August 25, 2017 (August 24, 2017) to perform the bond put procedures.

1) The "Application Form for Convertible Bond Book-entry Transfer Conversion/Redemption/Put" (Note: In the case of put, the address of the check recipient or holders' remittance bank account should be provided along with the seal stamp for the central depository account).

2) Securities Passbook

3) Photocopy of bank passbook cover

(5) The company will, after deducting postal/remittance fees, pay the proceeds of sold bonds to bondholders by mailed check or remittance within five business days after the standard date of the bond put (August 27, 2017).

(6) SKFH's agent of stock affairs:

MasterLink Securities Corporation, Stock Affairs Division

Address: B1, No.35, Lane 11, Guangfu N. Rd., Songshan District, Taipei

Tel: (02)2768-6668

(7) Notice is hereby given.

9. Any other matters that need to be specified: None