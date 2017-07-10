The French energy developer is holding discussions with the Ukrainian government about the possibility of building huge solar farm in radioactive zone.

Engie SA, the French renewable energy developer, is beginning a pre-feasibility study to assess the viability of building a GW-size solar farm in the radioactive zone surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in Ukraine.

According to a report by Bloomberg, and since confirmed to pv magazine by an Engie spokesperson, the company is holding talks with Ukrainian officials regarding the creation of a solar project in the uninhabited land that rings the former reactor, which blew up in 1986.

The project will be backed by the French government, and early projections suggest it will be a $1.25 billion investment between Ukraine and France.

"France's experience in nuclear is one of the reasons that we wanted to work with them," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...