TCS Group Holding PLC / Transaction in Own Shares* TCS Group Holding PLC: Tinkoff Controlling Shareholder Intends to Invest up to USD 30M in GDRs 10-Jul-2017 / 10:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Tinkoff Controlling Shareholder Intends to Invest up to USD 30M in GDRs* *Moscow, Russia - 10 July 2017.* TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial services, has been notified that the Group's controlling shareholder, Oleg Tinkov, intends to increase his beneficial interest in the Group. He plans to purchase up to USD 30M worth of GDRs. These actions highlight the controlling shareholder's confidence in the Group's continued strong performance following the record high IFRS net income it achieved in 2016 and robust growth of the Group's new businesses launched as part of Tinkoff.ru [1] financial supermarket. Oleg Tinkov said: "We are enjoying rapid growth in both the credit card segment and new businesses. With a return on equity of over 43%, we are one of the most profitable banks in Russia and globally. The new non-credit business lines that have been launched over the last three years, including the SME services, a mortgage platform, current accounts and investment services, are going to hit the break-even point in 2017. I am confident about the Company's further growth and believe that it is just the right time to increase my stake in it." The Group will inform the market on the results of the purchases in due course. *For enquiries:* Tinkoff Bank Tinkoff Bank *Darya Ermolina* *Larisa Chernysheva* Head of PR IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru ir@tinkoff.ru [2] *About the Group* TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services operating in Russia through a high-tech branchless platform. The Group has also developed a "smart courier" network covering almost all cities and towns in Russia which allows next day delivery to many customers. Tinkoff Bank's product range includes daily banking (credit and debit cards, payments, money transfers), savings, investments, loyalty programmes, travel services, SME services, mortgage platform, and insurance. With its special focus on mobile business, the bank offers mobile applications both for its customer base (Mobile Bank) and beyond it (Traffic Fines, MoneyTalk, Card 2 Card instant money transfers). Tinkoff is transitioning to become an online financial marketplace, Tinkoff.ru, which offers an entire range of both own brand and partner retail financial services via mobile and desktop. As at 1 May 2017, the bank was the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a market share of 11%. The 1Q17 IFRS net income of the parent company, TCS Group Holding PLC, which includes Tinkoff Bank and the insurance company Tinkoff Insurance, amounted to RUB 3.4 bn, ROE stood at 43%. Banki.ru, Russia's largest financial news portal, named Tinkoff Bank the Bank of the Year 2016. In October 2016 Tinkoff Bank was named the largest independent global direct bank by Frost & Sullivan. In 2015 and 2016, the Global Finance magazine named Tinkoff Bank as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2016, the bank also won Global Finance's Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site award and was named the Best Digital Bank in the CEE by Euromoney. The bank's mobile application was recognised as the best in Russia by Markswebb Rank & Report for three consecutive years in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and by Deloitte for four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016. *Forward-looking statements* Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group and Tinkoff Bank. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Group and Tinkoff Bank wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Group and Tinkoff Bank do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Group and Tinkoff Bank, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Group operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Group, Tinkoff Bank and their respective operations. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 