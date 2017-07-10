Correction: Corrected year when the status is granted



Management Boards of Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius have decided on July 4, 2017 to grant Eversheds Sutherland Bitans Law Office the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North (MTF) markets operated by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius as of July 10, 2017.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.